Colorado Politics: As president and CEO of the Community First Foundation, some say you run a nonprofit’s nonprofit. Can you tell us how the foundation operates in a normal year?
Kelly Dunkin: We help generous donors — individuals or organizations — create funds to be used in support of the nonprofits and community efforts that matter most to them, and we ourselves make grants to nonprofits in the Jefferson County community. Additionally, we help nonprofits by helping them build and manage endowments; hosting ColoradGives.org, an online marketplace of nonprofits for donors to peruse and support; and we provide free meeting space at our Arvada office, although it is currently not open due to social distancing.
Also, Community First Foundation, in partnership with FirstBank, runs Colorado Gives Day, a 24-hour event to raise money for Colorado nonprofits. This past December was our largest, most generous day ever. Through the generosity of Coloradans, we raised more than $50 million in support of more than 2,900 nonprofits, up 25% from our previous year.
That really speaks to the power of Coloradans to step up and their willingness to help out — something we saw all last year. Beginning in March, there was an uptick every month in both number of and amount of donations. At one point we were up 160% year over year, and the generosity continues. Giving in January is up 93% over last year. People are still responding to the need, and unfortunately, there is still tremendous need. There are still individuals hurting and nonprofits working tirelessly to meet that need. I just heard a statistic nationally that about one-third of nonprofits are unsure if they’re going to make it.
CP: We are just reaching the one-year mark since the pandemic hit Colorado, pummeling the economy and cutting off a lot of funding nonprofits rely on while at the same time increasing the need for goods and services so many nonprofits provide. How has Community First Foundation responded?
Dunkin: One thing we did was to stand up the Jeffco Hope Fund. We seeded it $1 million and invited community members to donate. By the end of 2021 we were able to make more than $1.5 million in grants from this fund to Jeffco nonprofits either providing direct aid to individuals hurt by COVID or to nonprofits that saw their budgets decimated by social distancing and stay at home orders, like museums and other cultural nonprofits.
We’re really proud of what the community was able to do with that $1.5 million. We saw food banks able to serve many more people than usual. One said that in a busy month, pre-COVID, they would see 800 people, and with COVID they were seeing 3,000 in a month.
As we discover some of the hidden costs of the pandemic and because the need is still strong, this year we have seeded the Jeffco Hope Fund with an additional $2 million. Through our community partners we’ve learned there is a need for more support for victims of domestic violence and sadly, we are also seeing delayed identification of child abuse and neglect.
Because growing and unmet needs like this, for round three grants we focus on providing mental health and substance use support. For example, we will fund organizations that working with people experiencing domestic and family violence, substance abuse, depression and anxiety.
In partnership with Denver Foundation and the Rose Community Foundation, we launched the Metro Denver Nonprofit Loan Fund, with zero-percent interest loans, focused on nonprofits led by and/or serving persons of color. The program also provides technical assistance to help nonprofits understand their finances and create a more sustainable financial organization. It doesn’t replace grants, it’s additive. The next deadline for nonprofits to apply is April 15.
We also launched Jeffco Families Plus, an online tool to connect families with school-age children to childcare opportunities, which is extremely important as COVID has required more remote learning.
CP: It sounds like a whirlwind of a year for you and the foundation. How long have you been running the foundation? What did you do before this, and how have you taken care of yourself and your family over the last year?
Dunkin: I’ve just completed two years with Community First Foundation, which has been around since 1975.
Before that, I was working for 10.10.10, a project of the Colorado Nonprofit Development Center. It invites 10 serial entrepreneurs to spend 10 days tackling what are called 10 "wicked problems" — the idea being, not just creating new companies but creating new ventures that can change the world.
I worked at the Colorado Health Foundation for 11 years, the last six as vice president for philanthropy. And from 2015-2017, our family lived and worked in Lima, Peru. My husband is a teacher, and he got a job at the American School of Lima, and they hired me to be a project coordinator.
I'm originally from Ohio and started work as an elementary school teacher and spent some time in the Peace Corps in Central America, in Belize.
I’m blessed to have two wonderful daughters and a fabulous husband. We like to ski, mountain bike, hike, and I love to read.
This year, I’ve been really lucky to have a group of friends, who meet up to exercise together outside, socially distanced with masks of course. It's been a great way to stay physically and mentally healthy as well as socially connected.
CP: What have been some of the lessons you’ve learned during this last year about the mission of nonprofits, about what nonprofits need and what they can accomplish? What are some of the things you think will stick around once things get back to normal, to the extent that happens?
Dunkin: We’ve learned the importance of listening to nonprofits and the broader community in order to identify what the needs and opportunities are. For example, in the past, we’ve done a lot of work to promote mental wellness, working with what we call Innovators Society on promising but unproven interventions. When COVID hit, they told us that social isolation, anxiety and depression were growing problems. We asked how we might support these Innovators to work together to prevent or mitigate the negative impacts of social isolation. From that listening process we’ve been able to support their innovations in tele-health and other technology-based efforts to connect people to each other, to care and to activities that can combat isolation and social anxiety.
We’re also learning that trust and relationships matter a lot. I am grateful for the efforts of groups like Conectando — which means ‘connected’ — part of the Statewide Parent Coalition working with the Latinx community. They’ve taught us that people will open up and share when they trust the person asking. For example, they surveyed parents whose kids are in Jeffco schools to identify what was working, what wasn’t, and what they’d like to see going forward. They had some tangible ideas for ways the District could improve communications and teaching for their children. When other groups have asked this same group similar questions, they have not responded in such an open and candid way.
As employers, there will be a greater acknowledgment and respect for the fact people have lives and we bring those lives to work. More remote work options, greater understanding that things come up and that we have lives outside of work.
There will also be changes from the civil unrest we saw in response to the murder of George Floyd. I think the awareness that sparked will — and should — stay with us. We have to talk about and acknowledge systemic racism. People are engaged and want to be part of creating a more equitable society. We are committed equity and inclusion within our walls and for our community.
CP: As someone who loves to read, can you share what you’ve been reading lately to keep your mind active and stay sane?
Dunkin: "Caste," by Isabelle Wilkerson, about the American caste system — which groups have power and which don’t.
And "Betty," by Tiffany McDaniel, is a story in honor of the author’s mother, who was raised by a Cherokee father and a white mother in Ohio.
Also, "The Hummingbird’s Daughter," by Luis Alberto Urrea, is wonderful. It’s set in Mexico and infused with the magical realism of Latin American stories.
