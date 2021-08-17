MENTAL HEALTH COLORADO
News: Golfer Tom Daly knits. Vocalist Carrie Underwood lifts weights. Soccer star Christen Press meditates. But what do you do to foster well-being? Especially during a pandemic?
Mental Health Colorado is seeking 30-second videos where individuals describe their favorite indulgences. Select recordings will be compiled for a montage to be shown at the organization’s annual Tribute Gala, a virtual event taking place on Sept. 23. The clips also will be shown throughout the year on social media.
Clips are due Aug. 20 and can be emailed to outreach@mentalhealthcolorado.org.
The rules are simple: Hold your phone, with the camera pointing to you or at something else that relates to your well-being practice and record a 30-second video that begins with “I feel better when I …" and then describe what that practice is.
Include your first and last name, city in which you live and your title/affiliation, if applicable.
Mental Health Colorado also is seeking nominations for its Workplace Well-Being Award that will be announced during the virtual gala. Examples of what a company or organization has done to improve the mental well-being of its employees can be submitted here: mentalhealthcolorado.org/workplace-wellbeing-award-nomination/
About the organization: Mental Health Colorado advocates for every Coloradan who experiences a mental health or substance use condition. It engages policymakers, providers, the public and the press to promote mental wellness, ensure equitable access to mental health and substance use care, and end stigma and discrimination.
