News: When supporters of Project PAVE gather at the Denver Art Museum on May 3 for the 26th annual Transformations Luncheon, they will be celebrating the teens who have made strides in their own healing, created healthy relationship standards and become relationship role models for their peers thanks to Project PAVE.
In addition, they will honor Adam Evans, who is leaving Project PAVE after 16 years as its executive director, and welcome his successors, Tara Williams and Derek McCoy.
Williams and McCoy are serving as co-executive directors. Williams’ focus is operations and development while McCoy oversees programs and partnerships, the newest of which is the Brave Woman Program.
Other Project PAVE programs include Youth-Community Educators, True Man, Path to Healthy Relationships, School-Based Therapy, Social-Emotional Support Groups and PAVE Education at Home.
The Transformations Luncheon begins with a mimosa bar at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the program at 11:30. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/pavelunch22
Pacific Western Bank is the event’s Gold Sponsor; Silver Sponsors include CHFA and GE Johnson Construction Co.
About the organization: Project PAVE seeks to build safe, compassionate and connected communities and end relationship violence by giving young people the skills that will enable them to build healthy relationships.
Website: projectpave.org
