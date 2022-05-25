PawsCo and Denver Cat Company
Denver
News: The Totally Tennyson Retro Dance Party takes place on June 4 and in keeping with the theme, guests are encouraged to show up in fashions that were popular in 1979, 1989 or 1999.
The 21 and over event at The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., will raise money for two animal welfare nonprofits, PawsCo and the Denver Cat Company.
Tickets range from $25 to $150. Those purchasing VIP level tickets will have exclusive access to the theater’s seated balcony area with free pizza available between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Best Large (three or more people) Group, Best Duo and Best Individual Costume. A $200 award for first prize and $100 for second place will be given in each category.
1980s dance music will be provided by the 6 Million Dollar Band.
About the organizations: PawsCo is dedicated to reducing pet homelessness by partnering with Food Bank of the Rockies for a year-round pet food drive to better enable low-income families to keep their pets instead of surrendering them to a shelter. In addition, PetCo partners with shelters and rescues to place those not thriving in a shelter setting in a foster home until an adoptive home can be found.
Founded in 2014, the Denver Cat Company is a café at 3929 Tennyson Street where kitties eligible for adoption through Denver Cat Rescue roam freely while customers enjoy coffee or tea. Since its founding, the Denver Cat Company has facilitated some 3,000 adoptions.
Websites: pawsco.org, denvercatco.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
