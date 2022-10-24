MENTAL HEALTH COLORADO
Denver
News: Women’s wellbeing is the topic for a free, virtual conference that is hosted by Mental Health Colorado and takes place this week.
Starting Tuesday, experts will, in 60-minute afternoon panels, address and discuss some of the unique mental health experiences faced by women and others from marginalized genders.
Each panel begins at 2 p.m. and will be led by a national group of advocates, practitioners and those who have experienced one or more of the various topics. The purpose of the conference is to promote a more holistic understanding of women’s mental health needs and to advance women’s well-being and empowerment.
The dates and topics are:
· Oct. 25, trauma and resilience, eating disorders and weight stigma
· Oct. 26, criminal justice and empowerment, perinatal well-being and environmental/social supports for women during pregnancy and post-partum
· Oct. 27, intimate partner violence prevention and the impact of burnout on working moms
· Oct. 28, violence prevention related to intimate partnerships, sexual assault and the perinatal period
Register by visiting mentalhealthcolorado.org/womens-summit/
About the organization: Mental Health Colorado is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to passing laws, changing practices and building a movement to create healthier minds across the lifespan for all Coloradans.
Website: mentalhealthcolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
