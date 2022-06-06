Denver
News: Jordan Winery’s 50th anniversary celebration – also known as Social Impact Summer – was launched at the Colorado Governor’s Mansion in Denver on June 3. The two-day event created a golden opportunity for a Denver nonprofit dedicated to giving children the best possible start in life.
Clayton Early Learning will receive some $100,000 from ticket sales alone. It will use the money to support the health and wellness programs that provide nutrition, medical and mental health services in a comprehensive approach designed to build strong families. Proceeds from an auction conducted at the June 4 Gather in the Garden Top Chef Dinner, and donations texted to JordanWinery50 will be added to that total.
Interim chief executive officer Becca Bracy was overjoyed that Clayton Early Learning was chosen as the beneficiary. “We serve 500 of the 7,000 kids who live at or below the poverty line,” she said, “and while we have a strong core of supporters, there are still a lot of people who’ve never heard of us and what we are doing to get families off to a strong start.”
Investing in young children and their families, Bracy added, “Is one of the most powerful ways to interrupt the cycle of poverty and giving children and our entire community a brighter future. A child can only thrive when his or her parents do.”
John Jordan, Jordan Winery’s chief executive officer, created the John Jordan Foundation in 2012 to fight the negative effects of poverty through education and health care programs. “We partner with charities serving young people, doing what we can to help children in positive ways so that they will become better citizens and change the world.”
In addition to the Denver festivities, Jordan’s Social Impact Summer will include a celebration in Nashville and numerous events held at its Healdsburg, Calif., vineyards.
Why Denver? Because it was home to the Jordan family for many years.
“I get back to Denver as often as I can,” John Jordan said, “especially when the Broncos are playing at home. They’re my team. I bleed orange and blue.”
Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were among those at Friday night’s reception and walkabout supper that featured food stations with treats provided by Guard & Grace, Epicurean Catering, Coohill’s and the Urban Farmer. They were joined by teammates that included Bradley Chubb and Javonte Williams and offensive coordinator Justin Outten.
Even more athletes were on hand for Saturday’s dinner: Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater; Denver Broncos Ring of Famers Billy Thompson and Randy Gradishar; former Denver Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik; and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter, who is also outreach marketing coordinator for the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, also attended, as did Cindy Schulz, chair of the Clayton Early Learning board; Jack Finlaw, president/CEO of the University of Colorado Foundation; Greg Movesian, founder and director of Upway Consulting; and Aaron and Sandee LaPedis of Fascination St. Fine Art and Framing.
Gov. Jared Polis and spouse Marlon Reis stopped by on Saturday, departing before the 140 guests were seated for a dinner prepared by Top Chef alumni Carrie Baird and Brother Luck; Justin Sutherland of the Handsome Hog restaurant in Saint Paul, MN and co-host of TruTV’s Fast Foodies; and Norbert Hiller of Epicurean Catering and E5 Events.
Each of the four courses was accompanied by a Jordan wine.
The family-owned winery had its beginning in 1972 when Denver oil and gas magnate Tom Jordan and his wife, Sally, set forth on their shared goal of making world-class cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay wines from grapes grown on a 275-acre former prune orchard in the Alexander Valley.
Today, Jordan wines are considered some of the finest produced, with accolade after accolade delivered by top wine experts, publications and consumers.
“My parents loved going to France, where they enjoyed good food and good wine,” John Jordan said. “The oil business went well for them, and so they decided to open a winery in Sonoma County (Calif.), on land where prunes were growing where the vineyards now stand.”
About the organization: Clayton Early Learning is an “innovation hub” that fosters thriving, equitable communities by partnering with families to nurture a whole child. Its campus at 3801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Denver promotes good nutrition via 36 garden beds where children plant, nurture and harvest fruits and vegetables that teach nutrition awareness and the role insects, soil and natural resources play. Clayton’s campus is also home to the Clayton Cares Market, a no-cost market supplying families with fresh food and other goods.
Website: claytonearlylearning.org
