MAKE-A-WISH COLORADO
Denver
News: Coloradans are invited to get their steps in on Oct. 2 when Make-A-Wish Colorado stages its fifth annual Walk for Wishes. Participants can walk with others at Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St. In Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, starting at 10 a.m. Or, they can take part virtually from wherever they are.
“Wherever you choose, we invite you to lace up your shoes and walk so that local children can wish,” said organizer Sarah Grosh.
The 2-mile Walk for Wishes is presented by 5DayDeal and is part of a nationwide series of walks benefiting Make-A-Wish chapters across the country. Each is a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.
“By joining this caring community of people at one of the many walks across the U.S. you will help ensure that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy a wish brings,” Grosh added.
There is no charge to register, but participants are asked to raise a minimum $100 for Make-A-Wish Colorado. Prizes are given for the various pledge categories. Details can be found by visiting walkforwishes@colorado.wish.org
About the organization: Make-A-Wish Colorado was founded in 1983 by Joan Mazak, in memory of her daughter, Jennifer. It was one of the first Make-A-Wish chapters in the United States and to date has granted over 5,500 wishes for Colorado children with critical illnesses. Scott Dishong succeeded Joan Mazak as president and chief executive officer.
Website: wish.org/colorado
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com
