CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION, BARBARA DAVIS CENTER
Aurora
News: The fifth Empowering Patients for Individualized Care Diabetes Conference is set to take place virtually on May 21, with interactive sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 2:45 p.m.
Hosted by the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, the conference is designed for those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, as well as their families, friends, caregivers and healthcare professionals.
Tickets are $10 each or $25 per family and can be purchased by visiting epicconferences.org. Log-in information will be shared when registration is completed.
Drs. Gregory Forlenza and Sarit Polsky from the Barbara Davis Center are coordinating the event, engaging some of Colorado’s top endocrinologists and diabetes specialists to address such topics as:
- The future of diabetes technology
- Non-insulin therapeutics for pediatric patients
- Adult and pediatric mental and behavioral health
- Weight management
- Working toward a cure
The keynote address will be by Dr. Lori Sussel, who will share insights on the cutting-edge diabetes research underway at the Barbara Davis Center.
About the organizations: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation, 3025 S. Parker Road, Aurora, is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The money raised by members of the foundation headed by Dana Davis goes toward patient support, awareness-building and research. The Barbara Davis Center, which is located on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, also has doctors who treat 7,500 active patients annually – 4,600 children and 2,900 adults from the Rocky Mountain region. The center also accepts referrals from other national and international cities.
Websites: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org, medschool.cuanschutz.edu/barbara-davis-center-for-diabetes
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com
