WINGS OVER THE ROCKIES AIR & SPACE MUSEUM
Denver
News: The public is invited to learn more about the fabled Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots by visiting Rise Above, an exhibit that runs Feb. 23-26 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.
The traveling exhibit produced by the Commemorative Air Force is housed in a 53-foot trailer that will be parked on the museum grounds, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. in Denver.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and while the advance purchase of tickets is encouraged, they also may be purchased on site. Prices include $18.95 for adults between the ages of 17 and 64; $14.95 for those 65 and over, and $11.95 for children between the ages of 4 and 16. Each ticket also includes admission to the museum itself.
In addition to pictures and artifacts, the exhibit includes a short film that tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the obstacles they overcame to be able to serve their country during World War II.
The Tuskegee Airmen were an experiment by the U.S. Army Air Corps to determine whether Black pilots could handle military flying.
“Not only could they handle it, they earned more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses and helped encourage the desegregation of the armed forces,” said Maj. Gen. John L. Barry, the museum’s president and chief executive officer.
In an interview conducted for the Wings Over the Rockies archives, Col. James H. Harvey III, a Tuskegee Airman and a 1949 Top Gun winner, recalled that the experiment was supposed to have failed.
“Well, we didn’t let it fail,” he said. “We just keep proving we’re good over and over again. And we’re finally getting acceptance. Years late, but we’re finally getting it.”
The Women Airforce Service Pilots were the first women to fly America’s military aircraft.
About the organization: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum was formed to educate and inspire people of all ages about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future.
Website: wingsmuseum.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
