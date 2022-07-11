CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE
Denver
News: A golf tournament hosted by Mortenson has raised $100,000 for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The nonprofit dance company plans to use the money to expand its existing facility, the former Shorter AME Church at 119 Park Avenue West in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood.
“We’ve been dreaming of this expansion for many years,” said Malik Robinson, executive director of the 52-year-old dance company that was founded in 1970 by his mother, Cleo Parker Robinson. “This donation puts us one major step closer to bringing this dream to fruition.”
Mortenson’s contribution, he added, “alongside the support of our incredible donors and community partners, is going to allow us to magnify our impact and teach new generations of families the beauty, fun and healing power of dance.”
The expansion includes the addition of a four-level, 25,000-square-foot building that will house new studios, a theater, space for art classes, offices and a healing arts center. It will also enable Cleo Parker Robinson Dance to create 36 new jobs.
Each year, Mortenson designates a local nonprofit as its Community Impact Partner. This partner becomes the beneficiary of the company’s yearly charitable events and volunteer efforts. Including the funds from this year’s golf tournament, Mortenson has donated more than $300,000 to its Community Impact Partners since the program’s inception in 2020.
“This event is always a favorite among our team and our industry supporters,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, vice president and general manager of Mortenson Denver. “We’re thrilled with this year’s turnout, and for the opportunity to further Cleo Parker Robinson Dance’s ongoing efforts to create unity for all through movement and art.”
Mortenson, founded in 1954, is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional and energy sectors. It has offices in 12 cities, including Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
About the organization: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, now in its 52nd season, was founded with the belief that the language of dance transcends the boundaries of culture, class and age.
Website: cleoparkerdance.org
