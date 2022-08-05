WINGS OVER THE ROCKIES AIR & SPACE MUSEUM
Denver
News: Nineteen area breweries, including Fiction Beer Co., Rock Bottom and Living the Dream, will be at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum on Saturday for Hops in the Hangar, a multi-faceted beer festival that will raise money for the museum.
In addition to sampling brews, guests can also enjoy food from food trucks from Food Truck Avenue, a display of vintage cars from the Old School Street Rollers Car Club, music by the Shadow Ridge Rockers and a photo booth provided by Mile Hi Entertainment.
The $55 tickets ($50 for museum members) include one meal ticket, a tasting glass and two tickets for the guest to cast in votes for the favorite brewery and favorite car. They can be purchased by visiting wingsmuseum.org/events/hops/
Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
About the organization: Founded in 1994 and located in Hangar 1 on the former Lowry Air Force Base, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is dedicated to “Unlocking our visitors’ dreams of flight through exhibitions, events and educational programming” at both the Denver location and Exploration of Flight, which opened in 2014 at Centennial Airport.
Website: wingsmuseum.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
