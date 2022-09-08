EPILEPSY FOUNDATION OF COLORADO AND WYOMING
Greenwood Village
News: Tickets are now on sale for the Summit & Stars Gala, signature fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming. The Oct. 1 event is being chaired by Michelle Losasso and takes place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
Tickets start at $300 per person and include cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, plus an after-party featuring Hush Silent Disco. Purchases can be made by visiting one.bidpal.net/summitandstars
The keynote speakers are Benjamin and Kaila Anderson. He is the vice president for rural health and hospitals at the Colorado Hospital Association and she is a social worker and rural wellness advocate. Veteran journalist Gloria Neal will be mistress of ceremonies.
Swedish Medical Center is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Denver Health, Gill Capital Partners, the Mary and Tim Wolf Family Foundation and Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Since its start in 2007, the gala has raised some $3 million for the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming.
About the organization: Headquartered in Greenwood Village, the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming serves approximately 66,000 individuals affected by seizures. It offers epilepsy education, seizure first aid training, summer camps and efforts to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.
Website: epilepsycoloradowyoming.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
