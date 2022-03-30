CENTRAL CITY OPERA
News: Will Liverman, a former Central City Opera principal artist who has gone on to star in productions with New York City’s famed Metropolitan Opera, will headline the 2022 Theatre of Dreams Gala.
Heather Miller, chief marketing officer at UMB Financial Corp., is chairing the April 29 fundraiser that helps launch the Central City Opera’s 90th season. It will be held at Denver Museum of Nature & Science.
“The evening is sure to deliver top-tier food, cocktails and entertainment,” Miller said, adding that in addition to Liverman, the entertainment lineup includes selections by tenor Matthew Pienk and mezzo-soprano Kira Dills-DeSurra with piano accompaniment by Jeremy Reger.
Liverman, a baritone from Chicago, was recently featured in Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer. In 2018 he received rave reviews for his role as Papageno in Central City Opera’s production of “The Magic Flute.” National Public Radio has described him as “A new, exciting voice in the opera world.”
Miller said that the masquerade-themed evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails in the museum’s Leprino Family Atrium, where guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Denver skyline and the Rock Mountains. At 7:30, the scene shifts to the museum’s main floor for dinner, a live auction called by Halie Behr and a program honoring Pam and Louis “Dutch” Bansbach for their contributions to the Central City Opera.
Over the course of 20-plus years, the Bansbachs have served the opera in a variety of capacities, including funding productions like 2021’s “Carousel” and this year’s “The Light in the Piazza.” Pam Bansbach serves on the company’s board of directors and in 2008 was president of the Central City Opera Guild.
Tickets start at $350 each and can be purchased by visiting centralcityopera.org/gala or by calling 303-292-6700. Dress is black-tie and guests are encouraged to wear masquerade masks.
The money raised will support the opera company’s year-round initiatives that include the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program, the stewardship of 27 historic properties in Central City, education programs that reach some 40,000 people statewide and the continuation of the Summer Festival, a Colorado tradition since 1932.
About the organization: The Central City Opera is the nation’s fifth oldest professional opera company and is known for its world-class productions, competitive and robust young artist training program and creative educational and community engagement activities. Its annual Summer Festival takes place in the 550-seat opera house that was built in Central City in 1878.
Website: centralcityoperea.org
