Davis Foundation

Books donated to the book drive, courtesy of the Davis Foundation

 Davis Foundation

Davis Foundation PVBPS/The Mary M. Coupens Great Books Reading Endowment

Denver and Colorado Springs

News: The Davis Foundation PVBPS created the Mary M. Coupens Great Books Reading Endowment in conjunction with Mary's Library to provide books to nonprofits, children in need and book drives. Since Feb. 20, the foundation has run a book drive with the Colorado branch of Reading Partners to provide books for children in need.

Both Reading Partners and the Davis Foundation recently  received a donation of 1,000 books from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

"The donation will make a huge impact for children who benefit from Reading Partners and make a difference in the reading habits of their students for the entire summer," said Annette Davis, president of the Davis Foundation. "This difference will last a lifetime."

The book drive is being held through March 20. New and gently used books may be mailed directly to:

Davis Foundation PVBPS c/o Annette Davis
6547 N. Academy Blvd. #1332
Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918
 
About the foundation: The Davis Foundation PVBPS creates reading and discussion programs for students and adults "to promote literacy and critical thinking for people of all ages."
 
 
 
