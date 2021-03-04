Davis Foundation PVBPS/The Mary M. Coupens Great Books Reading Endowment
Denver and Colorado Springs
News: The Davis Foundation PVBPS created the Mary M. Coupens Great Books Reading Endowment in conjunction with Mary's Library to provide books to nonprofits, children in need and book drives. Since Feb. 20, the foundation has run a book drive with the Colorado branch of Reading Partners to provide books for children in need.
Both Reading Partners and the Davis Foundation recently received a donation of 1,000 books from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.
"The donation will make a huge impact for children who benefit from Reading Partners and make a difference in the reading habits of their students for the entire summer," said Annette Davis, president of the Davis Foundation. "This difference will last a lifetime."
The book drive is being held through March 20. New and gently used books may be mailed directly to:
