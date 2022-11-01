NATIONAL WESTERN STOCK SHOW
Denver
News: Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University and an internationally known author, animal behavior specialist and advocate for understanding autism, will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kickoff Parade.
The Jan. 5 event, presented by Arrow Electronics, celebrates the start of the 117th National Western Stock Show. It begins at noon outside Union Station and will have Grandin leading the traditional drive of Longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons 12 blocks down 17th Street, ending at Glenarm Place.
“It’s a great honor to have a legend, visionary and dedicated animal scientist like Dr. Grandin kicking off our Stock Show Parade,” said Paul Andrews, the National Western Stock Show’s president and chief executive officer. “The impact she has had on the welfare of livestock, the science of animals and her unique approach to equine therapy for both horse and human is unprecedented in today’s world.
“She embodies the values of agricultural education on which the Stock Show is founded.”
Grandin has shared her insights in lectures throughout the world and on numerous TV shows, including “20/20,” “Larry King Live” and “Primetime.” Two of her five books, “Animals in Translation” and “Visual Thinking,” made the New York Times Bestseller List.
“I am honored to be the Stock Show Parade grand marshal,” Grandin said, adding: “The National Western Stock Show is an ideal place where kids can get off their electronic devices and discover that real animals are more interesting. I also want to invite everyone to visit the new Temple Grandin Equine Center at the CSU Spur Vida Building while at the Stock Show.”
About the organization: Established in 1906, the National Western Stock Show is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides college and graduate-level scholarships in agricultural science, business and rural medicine. Its mission is to serve producers and consumers throughout the world by being the premier annual livestock show and center for year-round events.
Website: nationalwestern.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
