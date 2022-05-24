HAVEN OF HOPE-JAY GOULD CENTER
Denver
News: Golfers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in an evening of fun and games at Topgolf in Thornton to benefit Haven of Hope-Jay Gould Center and the services it provides to Denver’s homeless population.
The June 7 fundraiser runs from 6-9 p.m. and includes food, beverages, a silent auction and raffle, in addition to letting duffers whack specialized golf balls at giant outfield targets from the facility’s climate-controlled hitting bays.
Items in the silent auction include a football autographed by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, gift baskets, golf foursomes at Black Bear Golf Club and other sports memorabilia.
Tickets are $250 per person and may be reserved by visiting thoh.org/topgolf/
About the organization: Haven of Hope had its start in 2003, when two secular Franciscans, Larry Gosselin and Baldemar Garza, purchased a 100-year-old, 800-square foot house at 707 Lipan St. In Denver to provide a hot breakfast and lunch, laundry services and haircuts five days a week to those experiencing homelessness. Today, after expanding to larger quarters, the nonprofit organization is called Haven of Hope-Jay Gould Center and is a day shelter offering food, emergency needs, counseling and rehabilitation services.
Website: thoh.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
