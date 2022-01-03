NATIONAL SPORTS CENTER FOR THE DISABLED
Winter Park
News: The RethinkAbility SkiChallenge is a two-pronged event with one goal: Raise money for National Sports Center for the Disabled.
Open to the public, the event involves picking a day from Jan. 18-Feb. 15 to head to the slopes at Winter Park Resort for the opportunity to either “reign supreme” by skiing or snowboarding the most vertical feet in one day or be crowned king or queen of the slopes by raising the most money for the NSCD.
Registration is $75, and each participant has a $150 fundraising minimum. Sign up here.
Vertical feet challengers will receive a lift pass and the ability to skip lift lines. They’ll also receive a food and drink voucher.
Prizes to be awarded include gifts from IKON Pass, Meier Skis and Patagonia.
All proceeds from this annual event go to the NSCD and its adaptive sports programs.
About the organization: The National Sports Center for the Disabled had its start in January, 1970, when Hal O’Leary agreed to teach 23 children with limb amputations how to ski. With only six days to prepare, O’Leary, who died in 2021, first taught himself how to ski on a single ski by suspending one leg and using outriggers to balance himself. Today, the NSCD’s programs have expanded to also include hiking, horseback riding, rafting, archery, rock climbing and more.
Website: nscd.org
