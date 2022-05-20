GOODWILL OF COLORADO
Denver
News: In 2021, Goodwill of Colorado’s 2,812 employees and 4,014 volunteers served 124,543 people through 42 programs centered on gaining skills and confidence that would better enable them to break the cycle of poverty by finding meaningful employment.
The success of these programs can be seen in the $10.7 million in salaries that the graduates earned.
In addition, Goodwill thrift stores throughout the state sold 4,751,391 items and in partnership with Dell Reconnect, recycled 510 tons of computers. Over the past five years, Goodwill of Colorado repurposed 1 billion pounds of material goods, making Goodwill of Colorado one of the state’s top recyclers.
President/CEO Karla Grazier revealed these numbers at Sunset Soiree, an early-evening fundraiser held May 19 at The Dome at AMG in Greenwood Village. There, guests also enjoyed cocktails and a buffet supper where Occasions Catering had food stations stocked with foods typical of Hawaii, Mexico, Asia, Italy and Colorado.
“We don’t feed, house or deliver health care,” Grazier said. “We empower our clients, and their families, to get out of the cycle of poverty.” Or, as Vicki Lovato, an administrative law judge serving as co-chair of the Goodwill of Colorado board put it: Goodwill enables people to “Achieve independence through the power of work.”
“Goodwill didn’t just change my life, it saved my life,” said Anthony Martinez, who is a state training manager for Goodwill. “A lot of companies say they want to give people a second chance; Goodwill delivers.”
About the organization: For over 100 years, Goodwill of Colorado, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit has helped Coloradans in need, including those with disabilities, economic challenges, seniors and military veterans, achieve self-sufficiency, dignity and hope through the power of work.
Website: goodwillcolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
