ROSE ANDOM CENTER
Denver
News: Anne DePrince, the University of Denver’s associate vice provost for public strategy and research, will receive the Building HOPE Award when the Rose Andom Center hosts Summer Connections, a June 24 fundraiser to be held at Denver Botanic Gardens.
The 5 p.m. event, tickets for which start at $150, will feature cocktails, music, tapas and a silent auction of items that include a painting and studio tour donated by artist William Matthews and tickets to “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” which opens Aug. 2 at Buell Theater in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
DePrince also is a distinguished professor in DU’s psychology department, specializing in studying the impact of violence and trauma, particularly on women and children. Her work has been recognized by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Rose Andom Center supporters will also celebrate the VOICES Network, whose mission is to provide a safe, survivor-led space for survivors of domestic violence and spark meaningful change in the community.
About the organization: The Rose Andom Center opened on June 29, 2016. It is Denver’s Family Justice Center, a single, safe location where survivors of domestic violence, and their children, can find the safety, support and services needed to rebuild their lives and heal their families.
Website: roseandomcenter.org
