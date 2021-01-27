STRIDE Community Health Center
Denver, CO
News: STRIDE Community Health Center is scheduled to host a vaccination event at Overland Park High School on Jan. 30 in partnership with Cherry Creek Schools. At its previous vaccination event, over 500 members of the general population age 70+ were vaccinated and scheduled to receive the second vaccine.
STRIDE has conducted over 39,000 COVID-19 tests, and is now distributing vaccines. On Jan. 8, STRIDE successfully vaccinated over 100 patients and members of the general population aged 70+ at its first drive-thru vaccination event at Jeffco Stadium.
About the group: "STRIDE provides medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and community-based services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay or insurance status at 15 locations in the Denver area."
Websites: https://stridechc.org/
