News: Democratic state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver is set to address members and friends of Lotus Network in a virtual presentation that begins at noon on Feb. 10.
Registration for the “Challenges, Demands and Staying True” event is free but donations to the nonprofit organization are welcome. Visit bit.ly/TT-Feb2022 to register.
Participants will learn:
- Why representation is so important in politics and policy-making
- How to be an effective advocate for your community
- What a more equitable and just society can look like for everyone
Herod chairs the House Appropriations Committee and is a member of the powerful Joint Budget Committee
When she was elected in 2016, she was the first openly LGBTQ Black lawmaker in the Colorado General Assembly. During her tenure, Herod has passed over 100 bills centering on criminal justice reform, mental health, addiction, youth homelessness and civil rights protections.
About the organization: Founded by Leslie Heins and Lisa Cook, Lotus Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the concept that it’s never too late to rediscover your potential and make the next chapter of your life the very best. Through monthly presentations and other events, Lotus Network strives to promote emotional wellness and mental health awareness by creating a safe place for women to learn, connect, grow and share.
Website: LotusNetwork.org
