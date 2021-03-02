Space Foundation
Colorado Springs, Colo.
News: The Space Foundation on Tuesday announced a new three-year partnership with Noosphere Venture Partners LP. The partnership will support the foundation's annual International Student Art Contest. The contest, which is entering its second decade, "inspires young people to use their creative gifts and curiosity to explore the wonders of space and the exciting possibilities in science, mathematics, engineering and technology (STEM) fields."
Noosphere is an international asset management firm that focuses on space, and its managing partner, Dr. Max Polyakov, was drawn to the art program because it promotes STEM education.
“By instilling younger generations with a love and understanding of space, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)," Dr. Polyakov said, "humanity will be better equipped to tackle the challenges facing the Earth.’’
About the organization: Space Foundation, founded in 1983, offers a "gateway to education, information and collaboration for space exploration and space-inspired industries that drive the global space ecosystem."
Websites: https://www.spacefoundation.org/
https://art.spacefoundation.org/
