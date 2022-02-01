EMILY GRIFFITH TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Denver
News: Students in the culinary arts program at Emily Griffith Technical College will on Thursday continue a longstanding tradition by preparing and giving away bowls of beef barley soup.
The giveaway takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:16 p.m. outside Emily’s Café on the school’s downtown campus at 1860 Lincoln St.
The annual event commemorates Emily Griffith’s birthday. Griffith, who in 1916 founded what would eventually become Emily Griffith Technical College, and her sister, Florence, began bringing in soup every day after a student fainted during class.
Emily believed the student fainted because he was hungry, and that if one student was hungry, there were probably others who were as well.
Keeping everyone’s dignity in mind, she wrote on a blackboard posted inside the school entrance: “A bowl of soup is served in the basement from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. This saves you time”
In its early days, what was then called the Opportunity School was open 13 hours a day, five days a week for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn and gain new skills. It later became the Emily Griffith Opportunity School, a name that remained until 2011 when it was renamed the Emily Griffith Technical College.
“We’ve been giving away free soup in honor of Emily’s birthday since I came on board 24 years ago,” said chef Tim Inzano, instructor of the Culinary Arts program. “Our students in the Culinary Arts program will be making and packaging the soup to go, and we’ll be handing it out to students and the greater community.”
The soup is available on a first-come basis and masks must be worn for the pickup. Soup will also be served to students only at the Emily Griffith Osage campus.
Students in the Culinary Arts program learn the ins and outs of the restaurant and hospitality industries and how to run their own business or food truck. The program also features lectures and demonstrations from experienced chefs and the opportunity for students to practice their skills in the school’s state-of-the-art commercial kitchen.
About the organization: The mission of Emily Griffith Technical College is to prepare students for today’s workforce and tomorrow’s opportunities. It serves approximately 8,000 students annually though 25 career training certification programs, 13 apprenticeships and a robust adult education and English language program.
