LOTUS NETWORK
Denver
News: Sara Gutterman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Green Builder Media, will share how small changes can have a big impact when it comes to sustainable living, or “going green,” when she addresses friends of the Lotus Network on Jan. 6.
Her presentation begins at noon on Zoom, there is no charge, but advance registration for the hour-long program is required by clicking here.
In describing how everyone can be kinder to the planet, from cooking and cleaning to fashion and finance, she will address points that include:
What "net zero" means and how we can get there
Why sustainability is important for each of us
Everyday actions we can take right now to improve our impact on the environment
A former venture capitalist with an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA in entrepreneurship and finance from the University of Colorado, Gutterman works with a diverse group of stakeholders in the building industry to develop impactful, long-term green strategies that are both sustainable and profitable.
The daughter of psychiatrist Gary Gutterman and attorney Sheila Gutterman of Castle Rock, Gutterman is a long-distance runner, snowboarder and CrossFit trainer. She is a former Hinsdale County commissioner and runs the rural segment of Energize Colorado. She and her husband reside in Lake City.
Green Builder Media is considered the nation’s leading media company focused on sustainable living.
About the organization: Lotus Network is a Denver-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit started by Leslie Heins and Lisa Cook to raise awareness of purposeful living by inspiring women of all ages to fill their days doing something that is authentic and gratifying. Lotus Network encourages women to take on new challenges physically, mentally and spiritually by spreading the message that age is no longer a limitation.
