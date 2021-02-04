Small Business Majority
Denver, CO
News: Lindsey Vigoda will assume the role of Colorado director at Small Business Majority after working two years as Colorado outreach manager. Vigoda has also co-chaired the Secure Our Saving Coalition on behalf of the group.
Vigoda will replace Hunter Railey, who will assume the role of director for the Colorado Secure Savings Program later this month.
“Hunter has been an invaluable leader and member of our team for three years. Thanks to both his and Lindsey’s stewardship and dedication, we are better positioned to serve the small business community in Colorado,” said John Arensmeyer, founder and CEO of Small Business Majority. “Their leadership has allowed us to establish a stronger voice on behalf of thousands of small business owners in the state, which has been particularly important during this public health crisis as we advocate for critical small business relief at the state capitol and in D.C."
About the group: Small Business Majority is a national small business organization that works with 80,000 small businesses and 1,000 business and community organizations "to advocate for public policy solutions and deliver resources to entrepreneurs that promote equitable small business grow."
Websites: https://smallbusinessmajority.org/
