BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: For the first time in its 18-year history, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s newest class of Livingston Fellows is made up entirely of people from various racial and ethnic backgrounds.
“The 2022 class of Livingston Fellows speak to the caliber of executive directors both rooted in and working in service to diverse populations across the community,” said Chrissy Deal, the program’s director. “It is widely known that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) leaders in the nonprofit sector are significantly underrepresented, and the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is privileged to support and invest in this cohort of incredible and impactful changemakers.”
Foundation president and CEO Gary Steuer, added that this historic move is “a clear indication of the extraordinary depth of BIPOC leadership in our community. The foundation’s investment in them will ultimately have a powerful impact on the communities and people with whom they are connected.”
The seven who join the Livingston Fellowship Program in 2022 are:
- Elsa Banuelos, executive director of Movimiento Poder. A first-generation, working-class Latina and the daughter of immigrants, Banuelos has worked to improve the lives of her community for some 22 years. Movimiento Poder was born out of Banuelos’ own personal struggles and journey to healing. It welcomes Latinx young people from ages 14 to 30 with the goal of developing leaders who will have a strong sense of personal and collective belonging.
- Anthony Garcia Sr., co-founder and executive director of BirdSeed Collective, an organization committed to improving the community through art and humanitarian resources. Born and raised in the Globeville neighborhood, Garcia is an urban street artist recognized for his public art work, community outreach programming and leadership in championing emerging artists from Denver and abroad.
- Olga Gonzalez, executive director of Cultivando. The recipient of awards for her work in the areas of inclusiveness, equity and social justice, Gonzalez, through her work at Cultivando, works to cultivate leadership in the Latinx community to advance health equity through advocacy, collaboration and policy change.
- Yessica Holguin, co-founder and executive director of the Center for Community Wealth Building, an organization that promotes strategies for a sustainable economy and works to transform the current economic development system to a more inclusive and equitable model. Holguin grew up in the Swansea neighborhood and has done grassroots community organizing since 2000.
- SoYoung Lee, executive director of Rocky Ridge Music and co-founder of AirTurn, a company dedicated to empowering musicians through technology. An award-winning pianist, she is a trustee of the Boulder County Arts Alliance, the National Guild for Community Arts Education and is an advisory member of Upbeat Colorado and Americas for Conservation + the Arts.
- Neha Mahajan, co-founder and executive director of Transformative Leadership for Change. The daughter of South Asian Punjabi immigrants, Mahajan has spent 20 years fighting for social justice. She has also served as co-executive director of the Chinook Fund and Survivors Organizing for Liberation and state director of 9to5 Colorado.
- Johnnie Williams, executive director of GRASP and Metro Denver Partners. Williams joined GRASP in 2008, continuing his quarter century of experience in supplying constructive alternatives to gangs and other destructive activities. In addition to his work with GRASP, Williams has collaborated with numerous other groups that help guide young people in a positive direction, including FACES (Family Advocacy Care Education and Support), the Shaka Franklin Foundation, United Way, Brother Jeff's Cultural Center and the Gilliam Youth Center.
Each fellow receives a $35,000 stipend to be used to “support their development journey,” Deal said.
About the organization: Established in 1962 by Charles Edwin Stanton following the death of his wife, May, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is dedicated to advancing the arts and inspiring creative leadership in Denver through grants and fellowships totaling some $3 million annually. The Livingston Fellowship Program began in 2005.
Website: bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
