CLAYTON EARLY LEARNING
Denver
News: William Browning is the new president and chief executive officer for Clayton Early Learning.
Browning, whose 30-year career in the private, public, entrepreneurial and nonprofit sectors includes serving as chief transformation and strategy officer for United Way Worldwide, succeeds Becky Crowe and will start work on July 25.
“We are delighted that William’s extraordinary talent and leadership experience will be at the helm for the children and families at Clayton,” said Cindy Schulz, who chairs Clayton’s board of trustees. “We are most impressed with his proven ability to see the great potential that lies ahead for Clayton … (and) his passion for building a highly inclusive and productive culture. His rare blend of strategic vision and business artistry will lead Clayton to an exciting future.”
Browning most recently served on the Global Business Advisory Services Group for Slalom Consulting, leading global business implementations for social and private sector clients. He also founded and served as CEO of the Denver-based consulting firm, Rebound Solutions, where he designed and led significant systems improvement projects that included the transformation of Colorado’s benefits management system and the state’s first quality management system for early childhood education.
He holds an executive master’s degree in coaching and consulting for change from HEC Paris and Oxford University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of New Mexico. He is a three-time graduate of the Colorado Outward Bound School and is a current trustee at Warren Village, having previously served on the boards of KIPP Colorado Schools and Hunger Free Colorado.
Browning said he is “Thrilled to join a nationally recognized organization that is deeply committed to developing equity for the next generation.” As Clayton’s new leader, Brown looks forward to continuing Clayton’s “long and impactful legacy,” by doing what’s necessary to help others succeed and demonstrating what is possible when communities come together to solve complex problems.
About the organization: Clayton Early Learning is an innovation hub that fosters thriving, equitable communities by partnering with families to nurture a whole child, discover what works and advance systems change. It is committed to the belief that healthy early childhood development offers one of the most powerful levers for ending inequality. Its 20-acre campus in Denver is the home of Colorado’s only Educare school, a nationally recognized model supporting children from birth to age 5, and their families.
Website: claytonearlylearning.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.