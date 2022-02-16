CENTRAL CITY OPERA
Central City
News: Pamela A. Pantos, who has held leadership positions with nonprofit arts organizations across the country, is the Central City Opera’s new president and chief executive officer.
She succeeds Pelham “Pat” Pearce, who continues to serve the company as artistic director and senior vice president.
Pantos assumes her new role on Feb. 28. As president and CEO, she will serve as the company’s managing director, chief administrator and community ambassador. Pearce will continue to oversee the creation and preparation of the annual summer festival, manage the education and community engagement department and lead any additional artistic programming for the company.
“Pamela is a seasoned leader with significant experience in the arts,” said Anne McGonagle, co-chair of the Central City Opera board of directors. “And the board is confident that she is the right person to build upon the legacy of the Central City Opera and its commitment to serving our community.”
Her experience includes holding executive positions with the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Newport Music Festival and Opera North. She has also advised such national institutions as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Park Avenue Armory and Bravo! Vail.
Additionally, Pantos, a mezzo-soprano, spent a decade in Europe, performing opera roles in many of the world’s most prestigious venues. She has recorded for EMI and the Companions Label and was on the roster of Colum bia Artists.
“I am honored to join the Central City Opera and excited to contribute to its continued success,” Pantos said. “Utilizing the power of the arts and the company’s strength in historic preservation, I look forward to furthering the vision of this unique gem of an opera company.”
About the organization: Founded in 1932, the Central City Opera is the fifth-oldest professional opera company in the United States and is renowned for its world-class productions, a competitive and robust young artist training program and creative educational and community engagement activities. The company also owns and maintains 27 Victorian-era properties in Central City, including its 550-seat opera house that was built in 1878.
Website: centralcityopera.org
