THE GATHERING PLACE
Denver
News: The Gathering Place has begun the search for a new president and chief executive officer following Julia Stewart’s announcement that she will leave her role later this month to move to California in order to be closer to family.
Stewart had served this “refuge for building lives” for the past eight years. Her last day will be June 24, although she will remain on in an advisory capacity through July 8 to support a smooth transition.
As the search for her successor continues, Lydia McCoy will head the Denver-based nonprofit in an interim capacity. McCoy, who had worked at The Gathering Place early in her career, has held executive leadership roles with the Colorado Nonprofit Association, the Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation and Immunize Colorado.
Under Stewart’s leadership, The Gathering Place has “Risen to meet many challenges and grown in exciting new ways despite hard circumstances,” said board chair Michelle Murray and Maya Wilbourn, the chair-elect, in a press release. “(Her) vision and leadership will be greatly missed by the staff, board, members and community partners who have worked with her.”
Stewart, also in the press release, said “It has been an honor to work side-by-side with our exceptionally talented staff team, who continually inspire me with their passion and dedication for this challenging work and their ability to perform it with both grace and humor. I am also grateful for all I have learned from our members, whose strength, resilience and capacity for love and joy, even during their most difficult times, set an example I continue to strive to embody in my own work and leadership.”
The Gathering Place, in an effort to remove the stigma associated with poverty and homelessness, refers to those it serves as members, not clients.
About the organization: The Gathering Place was founded in 1986 as a day shelter for women experiencing homelessness and poverty. Located at 1535 High St., Denver, it offers low-barrier access to a broad range of basic necessities and wrap-around care options for women, transgender individuals and children living in poverty, helping them transition from a place of crisis and instability to one of stability and security. In 2021 The Gathering Place served 3,561 adults with 30,818 visits and 912 children with 2,884 visits.
Website: tgpdenver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
