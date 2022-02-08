NATIONAL SPORTS CENTER FOR THE DISABLED
Winter Park
News: The Wells Fargo Ski Cup, the nation’s longest-running professional ski race, returns to Winter Park Resort Feb. 25-27 following a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic.
It is the signature fundraiser for the National Sports Center for the Disabled, raising some $200,000 annually for the 20-plus adaptive outdoor recreation programs that NSCD offers every summer and winter for children and adults living with physical, intellectual, emotional and behavioral disabilities.
The Wells Fargo Ski Cup is comprised of four races held over the three-day weekend. They are:
- The annual AEC Challenge on Feb. 25, where architects, engineers and contractors race to claim industry bragging rights
- The Corporate Challenge on Feb. 26, where skiers and snowboarders from corporate teams race against each other for bragging rights and prizes. A NSCD Competition Center athlete races with each team for cash prizes to help finance his or her training expenses for the 2022 Paralympics
- On Feb. 27, children of Wells Fargo Ski Cup guests between the ages of 5 and 12 race the same course as the professionals and are joined by mascots from Winter Park and Colorado sports teams in the Kids Snowplow Sprint
- The World Disabled Invitational, on Feb. 27, has professional athletes from around the world competing for cash prizes in what NSCD President and CEO Kim Easton describes as a "race unlike any other.”
“This is such an impressive event, one that elevates so many skilled athletes and offers the opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to have a wonderful time together,” said Heather Hunt-Ruddy, managing director and head of national sales with Wells Fargo Advisors.
The public is invited to watch any of the races and can purchase credentials by calling 303-293-5311 or emailing specialevents@nscd.org. Credential holders have admittance to the Guest Hospitality Tent and the Racer Tent, as well as lift access for the weekend.
Keeping the pandemic in mind, Easton promised the event would be implement health and safety protocols.
About the organization: The National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and is committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community to rethink the meaning of the word “ability”.
Website: nscd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.