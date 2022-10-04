DANIELS FUND
Denver
News: The Daniels Fund will award 230 scholarships in 2023, and the deadline to apply for one of these grants is Oct. 15.
Each needs-based scholarship provides up to $100,000 over four years for a student attending any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States. Graduating high school seniors from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming may apply by visiting DanielsFund.org/scholarships
“We’re looking for students with great potential, strong character and big dreams,” said Hanna Skandera, the Daniels Fund’s president and chief executive officer. “These scholars are America’s next generation of leaders. They persevere through life’s challenges and their values reflect those of our founder, Bill Daniels. They operate with integrity, honesty and respect while striving for excellence and leading with an entrepreneurial spirit.”
In addition to being a resident of the aforementioned states, applicants must:
- Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States
- Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on an unweighted 4.0 scale
- Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490 or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category. Super scoring is not accepted
In addition, each applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on their 2021 tax return, on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent.
Each recipient will receive between $5,000 and $25,000 annually, which can be used for tuition and fees at the college they are attending, room and board, books and supplies and other educational experiences. Each Daniels Scholar also receives a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities and career development assistance.
The 2023 scholars will be announced in March.
About the organization: The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative.
