Hispanic Contractors of Colorado
Denver, CO
News: Rosy Aburto McDonough will serve as the new executive director for the Hispanic Contractors of Colorado. She comes to the professional association from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, where she directed the Minority Businesses Office. Aburto McDonough received her MBA degree from the University of Colorado-Denver.
“HCC Continues to be the diversity leader in representing the construction industry in Colorado, and we are glad to have a champion to lead those efforts as ‘HCC Diversity Leader’ and as an association committed to helping businesses grow,” said Michelle Sandoval, HCC's president and marketing manager/community relations liaison.
About the group: HCC began in 1990 and now represents more than 160 members. It helps connect subcontractors with general contractors and public entities, operates a mentorship program, and offers a contractor academy that covers leadership development and growth strategies.
Websites: https://hcc-diversityleader.org/
