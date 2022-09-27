HISTORY COLORADO
Denver
News: History Colorado launched its 2022-23 Rosenberry Lecture Series with a reception honoring the first of its eight speakers: Jorge Zamanillo.
Zamanillo is the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino in Washington, D.C. The native New Yorker accepted the position after living in Miami for 45 years and serving as executive director and chief executive officer of the HistoryMiami Museum.
In 2020, Congress enacted legislation to establish the National Museum of the American Latino at a site on or near the National Mall as a showcase for Latino history, art, culture and scientific achievements. Its 19-member board includes such luminaries as World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres, journalist Soledad O’Brien, Miami Sound Machine co-founder Emilio Estefan and actors Eva Longoria and Sofia Vergara.
The Sept. 20 reception at the History Colorado Center also was the occasion for History Colorado director Dawn DiPrince to remind guests of her agency’s reach.
History Colorado, she said, oversees 11 museums and historical sites throughout the state and “Puts history into action.” History Colorado also administers the State Historical Fund, the largest of its type in the nation. Since its start 30 years ago, the State Historical Fund has awarded 4,743 historic preservation grants totaling $315,892,480.
The grant money, DiPrince added, “Helps the community preserve places they hold dear.”
The Rosenberry Lectures are held at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Tickets may be purchased by visiting historycolorado.org/rosenberry-lecture-series
The next is on Oct. 19 when journalist Martin J. Smith discusses Trinidad’s early role as a world center for gender-confirmation surgery.
About the organization: Established in 1879, History Colorado is dedicated to creating a better future for Colorado by inspiring wonder in its past. It is considered a trusted leader in helping people understand what it means to be a Coloradan by sharing stories and creating vibrant communities.
Website: historycolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
