News: Health equity, according to a press release from Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, is achieved when every person can access and attain their full health potential. Unfortunately, barriers such as language and cultural differences can stand in the way.
On Nov. 30, a panel of arts and health professionals will share their perspectives about how the arts are a tool to break down barriers, reach historically marginalized communities, provide access to creative interventions and foster individual well-being and healthier communities.
The session is part of the CBCA’s ongoing Arts + Industry Forum Series and begins at 4:30 p.m. at Colorado’s Health Capitol, 303 E. 17th Ave., Denver. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
The panelists are:
- Jim Garcia, founder and chief executive officer of Tepeyac Community Health Center
- Tohbias Juniel, director of advocacy, engagement and wellness at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
- Jules S. Kelty, executive director of Focus Points Family Resource Center
- Damon McLeese, executive director of Access Gallery
Former Colorado first lady Jeannie Ritter is the moderator.
About the organization: Colorado Business Committee for the Arts is a nonprofit organization working to advance Colorado’ creative economy by connecting businesses and the arts.
