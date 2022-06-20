FOUR MILE HISTORIC PARK
Denver
News: History came to life on June 18 when Four Mile Historic Park staged its signature fundraiser, the Rendezvous Gala, a Western-themed dinner and auction that began with music by MicroGrass and ended with a poker party reminiscent of those hosted by Mary Cawker in the mid-1800s.
Cawker, who in 1860 purchased the two-story log cabin on the banks of Cherry Creek from Samuel and Jonas Brantner, the brothers who had built it, operated it as an inn for those negotiating the Cherokee Trail as they headed west to the gold fields of California. She also hosted legendary poker parties, fueled by her house-distilled White Lightning, on the cabin’s second floor.
Today that log cabin, the oldest standing structure in Denver, is the centerpiece of Four Mile Historic Park.
The Rendezvous Gala also featured remarks by chief executive officer Jennifer LaGraff and Jim Wilkins, an emeritus member of the Four Mile Historic Park board. Wilkins also filled two tables with guests that included his granddaughters, Grace Wilkins Kilbourn and Sarah Wilkins; longtime friends Pat Long and Mary and Tom Rogers; his lady friend, Beverlee Henry, and her son and daughter-in-law, Blair and Laura Hamill.
Cammie Grant, daughter of former state Rep. Pat Grant, was there with her boyfriend, Peter Slintak, a risk and resiliency analyst at the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. Grant volunteers for the National Western Stock Show, where her father served as president/CEO from 1990-2009.
About the organization: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., is described as “A portal to Denver’s Western heritage” and is dedicated to “Educating a diverse community through experiences which promote preservation, interpretation and enjoyment of Denver’s Western heritage.” Set on 12 acres, Four Mile Historic Park is a working farm where visitors can explore its 1800s log cabin, historically accurate replicas and become acquainted with the resident horses, goats, chickens and pigs.
Website: fourmilepark.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
