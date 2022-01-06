SUSAN G. KOMEN COLORADO
Frisco
News: Registration is open for the 2022 edition of Snowshoe for the Cure, a fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Colorado and its work on behalf of those living with breast cancer.
Organizers describe Snowshoe for the Cure as an event that combines Coloradans’ philanthropic spirit with their love for the great outdoors. It takes place March 5 at the Frisco Nordic Center.
“The funds raised through this event play a vital role in the lives of women and men facing a breast cancer diagnosis,” according to a press release issued by Susan G. Komen Colorado. “Your support helps us in our comprehensive, 360-degree approach to fighting this disease.”
Participants pay a $50 registration fee and are encouraged, though not required, to seek additional funds from family members, friends and places of business. Organizers hope to meet or exceed the $50,000 fundraising goal.
The presenting sponsor is Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers and the Town of Frisco is the snowshoe host. The town also hosts the March 4 “Frisco Flamingle,” a party for those who’ll be snowshoeing the following day. In keeping with the flamingo theme, guests at both the party and the snowshoe trek are encouraged to wear pink.
Organizers also advise that local, state and federal COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and that mask wearing may be required.
About the organization: Susan G. Komen Colorado is the local affiliate of Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit organization that funds research, provides access to care, offers community programs and helps breast cancer patients and survivors to take action personally and through advocacy. “Our mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer,” according to the press release.
Website: komen.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
