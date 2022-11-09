COLORADO VETERANS PROJECT
Denver
News: The 13th Denver Veterans Day Run, hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project, takes place Nov. 12, with both in-person and virtual options available.
In-person participants can register for either a 5K or 10K race in Denver City Park by visiting denverveteransday.com/run. Virtual participants can design their own routes – be it in a gym, on a mountain trail or neighborhood jog – and then record the results at RunSignUp.com.
Registration fee for the 5K is $50; the 10K fee is $55. The prices include a commemorative T-shirt, race bib and finishers medal.
Runners can pick up their race packets on Nov. 11 at Fleet Feet (formerly Boulder Running Co.), 2500 E. 1st Ave., in Cherry Creek North. Packets also can be picked up at City Park on race day, starting at 6:30 a.m.
The day’s schedule is:
- 7: 45 a.m., opening announcements and singing of the National Anthem
- 8 a.m., start for the 10K runners, walkers and those participating in the Rucksack Challenge
- 8:15 a.m. start for the 5K participants
- 9:15, awards ceremonies begin
Money raised will go to veteran-related programs and organizations in Colorado.
About the organization: The Colorado Veterans Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing pride and patriotism in all Coloradans by building a stronger, more supportive community around local veterans. Since its founding in 2014, Colorado Veterans Project has aligned with over 125 veteran organizations and works alongside the mayor’s office to host Denver’s official Veterans Day activities. These include the Denver Veterans Day Parade and the Denver Veterans Day Festival.
Website: coloradoveteransproject.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
