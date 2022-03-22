VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA
Estes Park
News: Volunteers of America has begun recruiting volunteers to help at its annual Camp POSTCARD (Peace Officers Striving to Create and Reinforce Dreams), held from June 26-July 1 at YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park.
Volunteer duties include administrative tasks, photography and videography, loading and unloading supplies, sorting, organizing and cleaning supplies, supervising campers and running activities.
Nurses willing to volunteer their time also are needed. They will be in charge of administering daily or emergency medications to campers as well as providing first aid care as needed.
Camp POSTCARD is a week-long, free summer camp for fifth- and sixth-grade students from the Denver/Aurora areas whose families may not be able to afford to provide them with a camp experience.
At camp, the youngsters participate in activities such as archery, horseback riding, hiking, arts and crafts, team-building and sports — all designed to build strong, positive youth/adult relationships and valuable life skills.
Camp counselors are members of the local police and sheriff’s departments.
An informational session for prospective volunteers will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 30. To register, or to obtain more information about Camp POSTCARD, email reddy@voacolorado.org.
About the organization: Volunteers of America Colorado is a nonprofit, faith-based organization that since its founding in 1896 has offered numerous human services programs that help those in need transform their lives. It currently serves some 140,000 Coloradans annually.
Website: voacolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.