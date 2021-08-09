FOOD FOR THOUGHT DENVER
Denver
News: Following a one-year hiatus precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherry Creek Food & Wine returns with a revamped format and many special touches.
Presented by Cambiar Investors as a fundraiser for Food for Thought Denver, the food and wine extravaganza moves from a one-evening walkabout supper to what organizers say is a “Four-day, dining dream” that gets underway Wednesday with a five-course Latin wine dinner at Toro, a Richard Sandoval restaurant at 150 Clayton Lane.
It culminates with a Grand Tasting on Aug. 14, when 15-plus restaurants will set up on Fillmore Plaza to serve some of their most popular small bites. In addition, there will be 50 wines for a sampling curated by The Vineyard Wine Shop.
Many of the events are already sold out, but some of those with open spots are: Margaritas 101 at Sol Mexican Cocina, 200 Columbine St., on Aug. 13; Dinner on the Plaza on Aug. 13 and Chef & Shucking on Aug. 14 at Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, 2625 E. 2nd Ave.
For a complete schedule, or to buy tickets, visit ccnfoodandwine.com
About the organization: Food for Thought Denver is a 100% volunteer-run organization that supplies Power Sacks for students across the city, guaranteeing that no student goes hungry over the weekend. Each sack contains between 10 and 15 items, enough to provide two meals per family of four.
Website: foodforthoughtdenver.org
