NAVY SEAL FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Peyton Manning, one of the best quarterbacks in National Football League history, will be honored Thursday night at the Denver Evening of Tribute, a gala benefiting the Denver chapter of the Navy SEAL Foundation.
Manning, whose 18 seasons in the NFL included four with the Denver Broncos, is to receive the Fire in the Gut Award at the event chaired by Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake and held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, which is located at 7711 E. Academy Blvd. in Denver.
Festivities include a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by dinner, remarks by retired Navy SEAL Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward Jr. and a special performance by award-winning vocalist Lee Greenwood.
Harward also was deputy commander of the United States Central Command under General James Mattis.
Manning, a 2021 inductee to the NFL Hall of Fame, also is one of the biggest givers in the league. His Peyback Foundation, founded in 1999, provides leadership and growth opportunities for at-risk children and a donation to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis was so significant that its children’s wing was renamed in his honor. In addition, Manning endowed scholarships at six historically Black colleges and universities.
Sponsors for the Denver Evening of Tribute include Jacqueline and Kenneth Brody, the Thomas S. and Mary K. Bagley Foundation, Roger and Meredith Hutson, Sue and Harvey Allon, the MDC/Richmond American Homes Foundation and Michelle Sie Whitten.
To purchase tickets or receive sponsorship information, call 303-782-5000 or email stephanie@morevents.com.
About the organization: The Navy SEAL Foundation supports SEALS and their families by filling the gaps in coverage that are outside the scope of the Department of Defense or the Veterans Administration.
Website: navysealfoundation.org/denver/
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.