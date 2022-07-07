DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE
Denver
News: Who doesn’t think their dog, cat, horse, guinea pig, ferret or other small pet is the most adorable critter ever? Now’s the time to snap a picture of Fido, Fluffy or Tigger and submit it to the Dumb Friends League’s annual Pet Photo Contest.
The $30 entry fee guarantees a spot in the 2023 calendar’s photo collage, and the top 12 vote-getters in their respective categories – five cats, five dogs, one horse and one small pet –will be featured as a Pet of the Month model.
Every entrant will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar, a $20 value. Entrants need not be a Dumb Friends League alum.
To enter, visit gogophotocontest.com/dumbfriendsleague. The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 5.
The goal of the photo contest is to raise $45,000, with the money enabling the Dumb Friends League to continue providing safe shelter and loving care for the nearly 20,000 homeless animals that reach its doors each year.
About the organization: Founded in 1910, the Dumb Friends League is the largest independent, nonprofit, community-based animal shelter/humane society in the Rocky Mountain region. Its services include adoptions, low-cost spay and neuter and other veterinary services.
Website: ddfl.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
