COLORADO VETERANS PROJECT
Lone Tree
News: The Freedom 4 Miler, which organizers describe as a “ridiculously patriotic” one-mile fun run and four-mile race, takes place June 25.
Participants at the event located on the Charles Schwab campus, 9899 Schwab Way in Lone Tree, are encouraged to wear patriotic costumes and compete for prizes in the festival that follows the races.
This fundraiser for the Colorado Veterans Project is presented for the fifth time by Charles Schwab, a corporation that provides brokerage, banking and financial advisory services.
Registration opens at 6:30 a.m., with the National Anthem and opening remarks to follow at 7:45 a.m. The four-mile race begins at 8 a.m., with the one-mile race launching at 8:15 a.m. Awards will be presented at 9:30 a.m. and the costume contest and festival is at 9:45.
About the organization: The nonprofit Colorado Veterans Project’s mission is to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradans by building a stronger, more supportive, community around our veterans. Since its founding in 2014, CVP has aligned with some 125 veterans organizations and works alongside the Denver Mayor’s Office to host the city’s official Veterans Day activities, including the Denver Veterans Day Parade and the Denver Veterans Day Festival.
Website: coloradoveteransproject.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
