NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH
Denver
News: When National Jewish Health was exploring new ways to raise money in 2017, someone hit on the idea to stage a fashion show – one that would reflect the epitome of luxury in a setting that was anything but ordinary.
Thus was born Rev the Runway.
Chairwomen Robin Chotin, Bonnie Mandarich and Abby Perlmutter Miller lined up Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek as the fashion sponsor and the Mercedes-Benz of Denver showroom as the venue. The evening would also include food and drink from several of the city’s top restaurants, auction items on which to bid and deluxe party favors.
It was such a hit that, five years later, the original leadership team agreed to take the wheel once more and drive the Nov. 3 function to a $270,000 success.
Chotin, co-founder and director of the Chotin Foundation; Mandarich, a two-time lung cancer survivor who credits her current good health to the care she received at National Jewish Health, and Miller, founder of the Denver Darling Boutique, had help from a committee that included such community leaders as:
- Cindy Farber
- Arlene Hirschfeld
- Edie Marks
- Deana Perlmutter
- Libby Weaver
- Amy Fotenos
- Katie Wolfe Agron
- Marsha Alpert
- CBS4 meteorologist Lauren Whitney, the evening’s emcee
Also there were Christel Dikeman, who had been vice president/general manager of Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek when the first Rev the Runway was held, and Nancy Sagar, who had been the store’s public relations director at the same time.
Honorary chairwoman Elizabeth Hamilton, publisher of Colorado Expression and Colorado Homes & Lifestyles magazines, helped boost profits by donating a photo/story spread in an upcoming issue of Colorado Expression for the live auction called by Halie Behr. It sold for $12,000 to Angelique Salazar, a principal at Central Street Capital and owner of U Lucky Dog, a doggie daycare and boarding business. Twenty-eight $1,000 tickets for a deluxe champagne luncheon and fashion show donated by Neiman Marcus vice president/general manager Britt Jackson also were sold.
Rev the Runway has raised over $1 million for National Jewish Health since start. The money, according to Dr. Michael Salem, NJH president and CEO, has helped hospital doctors and scientists perform ground-breaking research and patient services that have led to advances in the treatment of lung, heart, immune and other related diseases. They include a first-of-its-kind study that found that genetic risk for asthma comes from changes in airway cells, and the discovery that mitochondria do not function properly in patients with long COVID. This discovery, Salem said, “Could lead to answers on how to reverse the effects.”
About the organization: National Jewish Health is the nation’s leading respiratory hospital, treating patients from around the world. It was founded 123 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, and today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders.
Website: njhealth.org
