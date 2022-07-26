THE FELINE FIX
Commerce City
News: Hollywood glam is the suggested attire for The Feline Fix’s signature fundraiser, The Stray Cat Strut. Guests will enjoy “A Night at the Pawscars” when they make a red carpet entrance to the Denver Athletic Club on Aug. 5 for this $75-a-ticket event.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on the DAC’s rooftop sun deck. The party will move to the club’s ballroom should the weather not cooperate.
In addition to food and drink, A Night at the Pawscars will have an auction of items that include Colorado Avalanche tickets, vacation packages and a custom-built “catio” donated by Cat Topia.
Sponsors include Lakeside Animal Hospital, Hanselman Photography, Stacey Baum/HomeSmart, Dry Dock Brewing and Denver Cat Company.
To register, visit e.givesmart.com/events/oQr/
About the organization: The Feline Fix, located at 6075 Parkway Drive, Unit 185, Commerce City, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a future in which all cats are valued and treated with kindness. It is a champion for the welfare of all cats. It does so by offering spay/neuter and wellness clinics, adoption and fostering services and a Humane Trap-Neuter-Return program for feral cats.
Website: thefelinefix.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
