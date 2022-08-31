MENTAL HEALTH COLORADO
Castle Rock
News: Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is the featured guest at Unmasked, a Sept. 10 event presented by the City of Castle Pines as a benefit for Mental Health Colorado.
Franklin, who grew up in Centennial and holds five gold medals and one bronze in Olympic competition, has been open about her mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with depression, insomnia, anxiety and an eating disorder shortly before she competed in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.
For Unmasked, Franklin will share her story in a fireside chat with 9News reporter Jordan Chavez.
The $100-a-ticket event begins at 5 p.m. at The Haven in the Pines, 463 E. Happy Canyon Road, Castle Rock. In addition to the program, there will be cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an auction.
Sponsors include the AllHealth Network and Alpert/North Canyons.
Additional information, including how to buy tickets, can be found by visiting mentalhealthcolorado.org
About the organization: Mental Health Colorado is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to pass laws, change practices and build a movement to create healthier minds for all Coloradans.
Website: mentalhealthcolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
