WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Allyson Felix can vividly remember being told to “just shut up and run” whenever she spoke up about the inequality female athletes so often faced.
She didn’t.
Felix, the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, with 11 medals from five consecutive Olympic Games, instead raised her voice to, among other things, get one of her sponsors, Nike, to extend salary and maternity protections to its female athletes.
On Oct. 14, Felix was the featured speaker when the Women’s Foundation of Colorado held its annual fundraising luncheon at the Colorado Convention Center. The event was chaired by Luella Chavez D’Angelo, CEO of Colorado Inclusive Economy and Elizabeth Dahill, founder of The Dahill Group, and attended by 1,800 civic leaders. Romi Bean, a sports reporter for CBS4, was the emcee.
Sometimes, Felix just took matters into her own hands. Like when she was preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and was having a hard time getting a sponsor for her racing spikes. Her brother, Wes Felix, suggested they form a company to make them, especially shoes specifically designed for the female foot. That led to the birth of Saysh, a company that continues to make sneakers designed and made by women for women.
She was wearing a style they created when she set a new record in those games.
As she wrote on her Instagram shortly thereafter: “When you see me run, know that I’m not running for medals. I’m running for change. I’m running for greater equity for all of us. More than anything, I’m running toward a future where no woman or girl is ever told to know her place.”
Although she’s happy to have achieved all that she has in athletics, “I’m most proud of knowing other girls growing up won’t have to go through what I did.”
She also encouraged all female to dream big, but to realize “You can’t do it all and that it’s not a weakness to ask for help.”
The luncheon, proceeds from which are still being tallied, also was the occasion to present the 2022 Dottie Lamm Leadership Award to Shelnna Huynh, a junior majoring in biology at the University of Colorado Denver.
Among the guests:
- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet
- State Rep. Iman Jodeh
- Denver mayoral hopeful Kelly Brough
- Denver City Council member-at-large hopeful Travis Leiker
- Former Denver City Council president Elbra Wedgeworth
- Lauren Y. Casteel, president/CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado
- Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis, president of Craig Hospital and leader of the ‘fireside chat’ with Allyson Felix
- Xcel Energy Colorado president Robert Kenney
- FirstBank president Kevin Classen
- Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne
About the organization: Founded in 1987, the Women’s Foundation of Colorado has worked to advance and accelerate gender, racial and economic equity for women and girls in Colorado.
Website: wfco.org
