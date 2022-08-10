BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation announced nominations for its 2023 class of Livingston Fellows will be accepted until Sept. 16. Those selected will receive a $35,000 award to use in developing their professional advancement.
“It is our hope that by identifying and supporting transformational leaders, we will strengthen their capacity to influence and shape the future of the nonprofit sector in Colorado,” said Chrissy Deal, director of the Livingston Fellowship Program.
Livingston Fellows are asked to develop their own scenario for growth. Deal noted that foundation staffers will “Gently guide, suggest and encourage reflection and creativity in what the Fellows think is possible.”
To be considered as a Livingston Fellow, candidates must:
Be a leader of a Denver metro area based 501(c)(3) arts, culture, humanities, youth development, human/social services, health, environment or science organization
Be currently serving full-time in a senior-level, paid position with significant responsibilities for the programmatic and/or operational activities of the organization
In addition, candidates must have recognized leadership ability; have a track record of advancing equity and addressing structural racism within nonprofit organizations; exhibit a readiness to learn, and have a sincere interest in, professional and personal leadership development; and hold the potential for significant and unique leadership contributions to the nonprofit sector.
Candidates cannot be an employee of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, a trustee of the foundation, a relative or partner of any employee or trustee of the foundation, or an employee of any governmental agency, community or private foundation.
Alumni of the Livingston Fellowship Program include The Center for African American Health’s Deidre Johnson; Su Teatro’s Tony Garcia; Street Fraternity’s Yoal Kidane Ghebremeskel and Youth on Record’s Jami Duffy.
To apply, or get further information on eligibility and candidate requirements, visit tinyurl.com/LFellows2023
About the organization: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation works to advance the arts and inspire creative leadership in Denver by awarding some $3 million in grants every year to nonprofit arts organizations and nonprofit leaders.
Website: bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
