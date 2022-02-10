GIRL SCOUTS OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Girl Scout cookies: You know them, you love them – and now you can enjoy desserts made from them.
Through March 13, the Crafted Concepts restaurants in Denver’s Lower Downtown – Bistro Vendome, Rioja, Stoic & Genuine and Ultreia – will feature desserts that incorporate such old favorites as Samoas, Tagalongs and Girl Scout S’mores, plus 2022’s new cookie, Adventurefuls.
Diners can top off their meal by sampling:
- Bistro Vendome’s Samoas Semifreddo, a coconut semifreddo made with sponge cake studded with Samoas and topped with chocolate sauce and crumbled Samoas
- Rioja’s Adventurefuls Brownie, a brownie topped with warmed vanilla bean caramel, salted popcorn, crème fraiche ice cream and an Adventurefuls crumble
- Stoic & Genuine’s Whiskey Butterscotch Pudding, a sweet combination of whiskey butterscotch pudding, caramelized chocolate pudding, Tagalongs and anglaise foam
- Ultreia’s Campfire Cookie Sandwich, an old-fashioned peanut butter cookie with a scoop of Girl Scout S’mores-flavored ice cream and a “magic shell.”
Restaurateurs Jen Jasinksi and Beth Gruitch are donating $1 from each dessert sold to Girl Scouts of Colorado. Those who indulge will be entered in a drawing for restaurant gift certificates and the chance to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies.
About the organization: For 105 years, Girl Scouts of Colorado, a chartered council of Girl Scouts of the USA, has worked to prepare girls and adults to create unique leadership paths, ignite change and share a worldwide sisterhood through girl-led traditions and new experiences. Girl Scouts of Colorado has approximately 24,000 members and 10,000 adult volunteers.
Website: girlscoutsofcolorado.org
