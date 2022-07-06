JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE
Denver
News: An acoustic performance by popular Denver musician Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is the centerpiece of an Aug. 28 event that is part of the Jewish Family Service’s year-long celebration of its 150-year anniversary.
The event, called JFS Family Concert: Rocking Colorado for 150, begins at 1 p.m. at Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. There will be food, drinks and family-friendly activities prior to Rateliff taking the stage at 3 p.m.
Amanda and Jonathan Alpert, Jenny and Don Strasburg and Stephanie and Sam Zaitz are chairing the fundraiser and note that tickets are $150 for those 21 and older and $50 for those 20 years and younger.
Sponsors include Elaine and Max Appel, Marsha and Ted Appel, Sunny and Norm Brownstein, the Chotin Foundation, Niah and Aaron Hyatt, Rose Community Foundation, Jane E. Rosenbaum and Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery.
The celebratory events will conclude with a gala on Nov. 5.
About the organization: Jewish Family Service is a nonprofit human services organization that serves anyone in need, regardless of their circumstances or religious beliefs. Its 30-plus programs include food security, housing stability, mental health counseling, aging care, employment support and disability services.
Website: jewishfamilyservice.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.