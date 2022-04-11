DENVER UNION STATION FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The winter holidays are behind us, but the spirit of the season continues as the Denver Union Station Foundation announces that it has presented a gift of $25,000 to Children’s Hospital Colorado.
The money was raised through holiday events and direct donations from such Union Station shops, bars and restaurants as Terminal Bar, the Cooper Lounge, Pigtrain Coffee Co., Milkbox Ice Creamery, ACME Delicatessen and Pizzeria, Ultreia, Stoic & Genuine, Next Door American Eatery, Tattered Cover Union Station and 5 Green Boxes.
In addition, a percentage of sales from Denver Union Station’s Zombie Prom, the LoDo Gives Back community philanthropic initiative, the Miracle at Union Station pop-up bar, The Oxford Hotel’s Doll’s Tea Party and Denver Union Station’s Orient Express to 2022 New Year’s Eve soiree also were included in the gift.
“We were truly thrilled to be able to make a meaningful donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado, which does the incredible work of keeping our kids healthy,” said Ed Blair, the general manager overseeing Denver Union Station, The Crawford Hotel and The Oxford Hotel. “We are grateful for all of our partners and members of the community who came together to support such an amazing organization.”
About the organization: Children’s Hospital Colorado, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, is included as one of the nation's top 10 pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. It is recognized nationally and internationally for its medical, research, education and advocacy programs, as well as for offering everyday care for kids throughout the Rocky Mountain West. It was founded in 1908.
Website: childrenscolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
